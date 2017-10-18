Monsanto pledges $250K to assist with PR relief efforts

Monsanto Company is continuing its support of disaster relief efforts in Puerto Rico by donating $250,000 to Centros Sor Isolina Ferré, a social services agency which provides assistance to communities located near the company’s Monsanto Caribe site in Juana Díaz.

Hurricane María struck Puerto Rico on Sept. 20. However, weeks after the devastating storm, most of the island is still without electricity and for its residents, access to basic items have been difficult to obtain.

Monsanto’s donation to Centros Sor Isolina Ferré will be used to purchase food, water, medical supplies and other necessities for local families that reside in the agency’s service area.

“In the months ahead, the rebuilding and recovery efforts for communities near our Juana Díaz site as well as the rest of Puerto Rico will create difficult challenges,” said Al Mitchell, president of the Monsanto Fund and vice president of community affairs for Monsanto Company.

“We are committed to helping our neighbors and supporting them through this journey,” he said.

On Sept. 29, Monsanto mobilized a group of employees from its breeding, procurement, engineering and security teams, as well as one medical doctor to assess the situation at its Juana Díaz site and to assist local employees and residents with various needs.

The company, working with FEMA and other industry leaders, also commissioned a cargo plane stocked with critical supplies that was flown to Puerto Rico.

Monsanto Caribe, which employs more than 400 people, has been on the island since 1998.

Monsanto is committed to strengthening both farming communities and the communities where employees live and work, and its employees regularly give back to communities through volunteerism.

In addition to the company’s donation, Monsanto is also encouraging employees to donate to Centros Sor Isolina Ferré. The company will match all employee contributions to the agency.