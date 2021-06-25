Type to search

Nestlé Professional develops Puerto Rican coffee bean product

Nescafé Espresso Puerto Rico is grown, roasted, and packaged by Puerto Rican coffee growers.

Nestlé Professional announced the expansion of its product offering with the integration of its first Puerto Rican bean coffee, Nescafé Espresso Puerto Rico.

With the launch of Nescafé Espresso Puerto Rico, Nestlé seeks to continue its strategy to increase coffee sales in Puerto Rico, which have been in recovery after the impact of the atmospheric phenomena of recent years, it said.

Nescafé Espresso Puerto Rico is grown, roasted, and packaged by Puerto Rican coffee growers. It has the “Made in Puerto Rico” seal and the “Rainforest Alliance” certification, which recognizes products that use methods under strict social, economic, and environmental sustainability standards. Currently, Nestlé does business to supply the production and demand for the new coffee bean.

“For Nestlé Professional it’s important to be able to continue growing the offer of our commercial division, as well as the opportunities for the Puerto Rican coffee industry,” said Johanne Corsino, Nestlé Professional business manager on the island.

“Two years ago we began to shape a work plan that allowed us to create this Puerto Rican product, which is already available on the island and which we will be exporting to the United States mainland as our next goal, mainly to Hispanic markets,” she said.

In 2019, Nestlé announced it would invest $1.5 million in Puerto Rico to integrate the latest generation of its bean coffee machines starting with the 78 Wendy’s restaurants islanwide. The product is now available at Gaby Mini Donuts, bakeries, and other participants in Nestlé Professional’s commercial bean coffee program.

According to some estimates, coffee consumption in Puerto Rico has decreased by more than 25% since 2000, which constitutes a marked difference compared to the global growth of coffee and its beverage varieties.

