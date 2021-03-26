New execs named in cross-section of Puerto Rico industries

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

This edition of Climbing the Corporate Ladder includes executive appointments in a cross-section of industries, namely manufacturing, health insurance, economic analysis and delivery services.

Nilda Vázquez

Merck Puerto Rico names commercial GM

After seven years leading the Central American and Caribbean region, Nilda Vázquez returns to the island as the new general manager for Merck Puerto Rico’s commercial division.

Vázquez has more than 20 years of experience in the company, occupying different leadership positions with sales and marketing responsibility, both locally and in the Latin American region.

She holds a degree in Medical Technology from the University of Puerto Rico, Mayagüez Campus, and now becomes the second Puerto Rican woman to run the commercial area of Merck Puerto Rico.

Her professional achievements include gaining greater vaccine access for national immunization and drug plans in Central American countries. During her tenure at Merck, the executive focused on creating a diverse and inclusive workforce that achieved a balance in terms of the variety of ethnicities, nationalities, gender, and age representation.

As part of its organizational transformation and patient-centered approach, the Puerto Rico subsidiary continues to solidify its business structure by strengthening the areas of compliance, access, data analysis, digital and creating the new public policy and communications unit.

Victor Haddock

Triple-S Management Corp. names new CFO

Triple-S Management Corporation announced that it has appointed Victor J. Haddock-Morales as executive vice president and Chief Financial Officer, effective May 10, 2021.

His predecessor, Juan José Román-Jiménez, will remain with Triple-S to ensure a smooth and orderly transition before departing the company later this year.

Haddock brings to Triple-S more than 20 years of experience in finance leadership roles at public healthcare companies. Most recently, he was senior vice president and CFO at Magellan Health Inc.’s Magellan Rx Management division, and previously served as Magellan Health Inc. senior vice president and Chief Audit Executive.

Prior to that, he was senior director and director of internal audit at Express Scripts. Haddock received his BSBA in Accounting from the University of Puerto Rico, and his MBA from Washington University in St. Louis Olin Business School.

Leslie Adames

Estudios Técnicos appoints new director

The Board of Directors of Estudios Técnicos, Inc. announced the incorporation of economist Leslie Adames as director of the firm’s Economic Analysis and Policy Division, which has stood out over the years by contributing through research to Puerto Rico’s economic activity.

Juan Castañer, its previous director, will continue to play a key role in the division, the company stated.

With more than 24 years of experience as an economist, Adames joins Estudios Técnicos Inc. after working for 13 years as capital planning manager at Banco Santander Puerto Rico. At the institution, Adames contributed to economic analysis and projections.

Adames has two master’s degrees in economics from the University of Connecticut and the University of Puerto Rico. He was also a professor of economics at the UPR and the Polytechnic University.

Rafael Lebrón

UVA names new sales and marketing director

Puerto Rican home delivery company Uva announced the appointment of Rafael Lebrón as director of its sales and marketing department. The appointment responds to the company’s growth at the operational level.

In 2020, Uva began expanding the geographic area of its delivery service and increased the portfolio of participating restaurants by 277% compared to 2019.

Lebrón has extensive experience in the area of digital and marketing strategies. Throughout his professional career of more than 15 years, Lebrón has served as a digital strategist for a diverse portfolio of clients, including local and international brands.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.