New stores arrive at Plaza Las Américas, Plaza del Caribe

The Plaza Las Américas and Plaza Del Caribe shopping centers announced the opening of new stores and establishments ahead of the upcoming holiday shopping season.

For Eyes, Casa Febus Navidad and Gef France opened their doors in Plaza Las Américas, while Plaza Del Caribe received new tenants For Eyes and PenFed Credit Union, who moved in despite the COVID-19-related effects on retail.

“We’re very excited about the opening of these new stores. Although it’s true that, during the last few months and at present we continue to navigate in this new scenario, it’s also just as true that we’re hopeful to continue taking firm steps toward a Christmas season that will be different, but special for all of Puerto Rico,” said Franklin Domenech, general manager of Plaza Las Américas.

For Eyes sells a variety of glasses, frames, sunglasses and contact lenses and takes up 1,865 square feet in Plaza Las Américas’ first level, in the corridor from JCPenney to Macy’s. In Plaza Del Caribe the store spans about 1,600 square feet and is located on the first level, near Kókomo and Macy’s. The same mall in Ponce welcomed PenFed Credit Union, located in a 4,500 square-foot space on the second level.

Casa Febus Navidad is returning to Plaza Las Américas, with nearly 10,000 square feet of Christmas decorations. The store is located on the first level, in the corridor from Old Navy to Macy’s. Meanwhile, Gef France, a Colombian retail chain, specializes in modern and casual clothing for women, men and children of all ages.

Meanwhile, this media outlet confirmed that Build-A-Bear closed its store in Plaza Las Américas in September.

