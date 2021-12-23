No revelers allowed at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve celebration in San Juan

This year, Puerto Rico becomes the first destination with a Spanish-language countdown for the festivities that will feature Daddy Yankee as the main act and Roselyn Sánchez as host.

Following several days of an uptick in COVID-19 cases related to the Omicron variant registered in Puerto Rico, Gov. Pedro Pierluisi announced a change in plans for the Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022 celebration in San Juan, eliminating access to the public.

Instead, the lineup of performers will present for a virtual broadcast that will air on ABC in the US mainland and on Telemundo locally. The event was expected to draw some 10,000 people — a figure that raised concerns across sectors given the potential for additional contagions.

Convention District Executive Director Mariela Vallines is expected to provide more details about what the event will be like without an in-person audience.

“Considering the current situation, and acting prudently, I’ve made the decision that the end of the year event at the Convention District be held virtually so that everyone in Puerto Rico and the rest of the world can safely enjoy it,” said Pierluisi in a written statement.

The original plan was to have an audience for the performances that were to take place on stages in front of the Puerto Rico Convention Center and inside the Distrito T-Mobile venue. Less than two weeks ago, the private venue announced a special lineup of offers at its different restaurants, which have now been canceled.

“As the broadcast from Puerto Rico continues as part of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin ’Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022, all our efforts will be focused on ensuring that the world enjoys a world-class event and projecting the greatness of Puerto Rico,” said Francisco Mariani, general manager of Distrito T-Mobile in a written statement.

“To that end, and to facilitate the production and transmission process in this new format, we have decided to cancel the gastronomic experiences in our restaurants. Those who have made reservations will be receiving instructions soon to process a refund,” he added.

“As a local company, we’re extremely proud to be the host of this broadcast that will allow Puerto Rico to have a global projection and promote all the beauties and tourist attractions that we have to offer,” he said.