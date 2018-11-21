20 P.R. nonprofits split $260K from the ‘Mano Amiga’ program

November 21, 2018 187

The Plaza Las Américas Foundation and the Plaza Del Caribe Foundation recently sponsored the fifth round of donations through the “Mano Amiga” program, benefitting 20 nonprofit organizations.

The “Mano Amiga” program is designed to contribute to Puerto Rico social improvement by supporting the efforts of nonprofit entities related to the foundations’ priorities: Art and culture, education, environmental protection and social welfare.

In this edition of “Mano Amiga” program, nonprofits throughout the island received a combined $260,000. La Plaza Las Americas Foundation benefited 16 organizations, contributing some $200,000, while the Plaza Del Caribe Foundation supported four entities with some $60,000, the entities confirmed.

“For us in the foundation it is very important to support these organizations, so they can continue their work and positively impact our society,” said Jaime Fonalledas, president of both foundations.

“It is these institutions, along with many unsung heroes, which allow our society to continue going, through programs implemented for the benefit of the less fortunate,” he said.

Meanwhile Lorraine Vissepó, communications director of Empresas Fonalledas, said “during this season, when we celebrate the importance of giving thanks, we appreciate the work done by third sector entities as they are in direct contact with communities and know their needs better than anybody.”

“For this edition, we received 76 applications and the selection process was very difficult because there are many good organizations providing excellent services,” she said.

The beneficiary institutions were: United Way of Puerto Rico, Ponce Neighborhood Housing Services,; Ronald McDonald Children’s Fund; Para la Naturaleza; Sociedad Pro-Hospital del Niño; Sila Calderón Foundation; Our Lady of Providence Home; Niños de Nueva Esperanza; ESCAPE; Fundación Hogar Niñito Jesús; American Cancer Society; Community Financial Advisors; Andanza; Pediatric Diabetes Center Foundation; CAP Foundation; Multisensory Reading Centers; Enterprize Events-Grupo Guayacán; Make-A-Wish Foundation; Casa Raquel; and the Center for Economic Renewal, Growth and Excellence Inc.

Although the Plaza Las Américas and Plaza Del Caribe Foundations have been active and contributing to Puerto Rico for years, through the “Mano Amiga” program, which was created in 2016, they have awarded grants to more than 61 nonprofit organizations and impacted more than 50,000 people throughout the island.

Organizations may submit their proposals twice a year. The next period for consideration runs March 1-31, 2019.