NY Fed president traveling to Puerto Rico for meetings on July 7-8

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John C. Williams.

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John C. Williams will travel to Puerto Rico to meet in person with leaders in government, business, education, and community development.

On July 7, Williams will meet with officials from the Department of Economic Development and Commerce in San Juan to discuss current economic conditions and the progress of the pandemic recovery.

He will then participate in a roundtable discussion on small businesses and entrepreneurship, the agency announced.

Later, Williams will meet with Puerto Rico Bankers Association members and Commissioner of Financial Institutions Natalia Zequeira, to discuss regional economic developments and conditions in the banking sector.

Afterward, he will meet with local business community leaders and Mabel Jiménez, executive president of the Public Corporation for the Supervision and Insurance of Puerto Rico Cooperatives (COSSEC, in Spanish).

He will wrap up the in Loíza, by visiting Centro TAU, a youth-focused community center is a project of the Ricky Martin Foundation, and has helped rebuild housing, create skills training opportunities, reduce youth violence, and provide economic opportunities.

On July 8, Williams will travel to the Aeronautical and Aerospace Institute of Puerto Rico in Aguadilla to meet with local members of the aerospace industry cluster.

Later, he will deliver remarks and participate in a moderated discussion covering the economic outlook for the U.S. mainland and locally in Puerto Rico, as well as monetary policy at an event hosted by the University of Puerto Rico on the Mayagüez campus.

Through the meetings, Williams seeks to gain insight on regional issues and are part of the New York Fed’s efforts to assess economic conditions across its Second District, which includes Puerto Rico, the agency stated.