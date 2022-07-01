Oriental bestows $80K+ in scholarships to 13 college students

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Financial institution Oriental recently awarded more than $80,000 in scholarships to 13 college students in Puerto Rico, for studies on the island and abroad.

This is the initiative’s eighth consecutive year.

The scholarships are awarded through an internal program for children of employees. The majors selected for the recognitions are in the areas of Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and Business Administration.

“It fills us with pride to be able to support the children of our employees in their college careers, good young people, with a promising future,” said Jennifer Zapata-Nazario, managing director of Human Resources at Oriental.

“They are young people who have shown that they can achieve their dreams and goals, that they fight to achieve them,” she said.

“Through these scholarships we contribute to their college expenses, and we help them to have the tools they need to continue their professional development,” Zapata-Nazario said.

The group of scholarship recipients is:

Adrián Sánchez, University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras

Amanda Lugo, University of Puerto Rico, Mayagüez

Angel Fraticelli, University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras

Bryan Cruz, InterAmerican University of Puerto Rico, Bayamón

Daijhia T. Hall, Florida Atlantic University

Gabriela Mullet, Case Western Reserve University

Javier Romanelli, Johns Hopkins University

Joania Rivera, InterAmerican University of Puerto Rico, Bayamón

María Grosso, Emory University

Mariana Aguirre, University of Puerto Rico, Mayagüez

Rubén Villegas, University of Puerto Rico, Humacao

Valerie Cruz, University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras

Yailiz Vélez, University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras