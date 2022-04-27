Oriental hosts leadership certification program for college students

Oriental has hosted prior editions of the leadership program.

For the ninth consecutive year, Oriental, together with Enactus Puerto Rico, hosted its Leadership Program for students from different universities on the island, offering them tools and experiences to help them in their personal and professional development, and skills to be successful leaders.

For a three-year period, students will get a Certificate in Corporate and Business Leadership validated by the Huertas College Training Center.

“For us at Oriental it’s important to support initiatives like these that promote the professional development of young college students,” said Idalis Montalvo, vice president of Marketing and Public Relations at Oriental.

“In these workshops we contribute and give them the tools they need to set their goals and become leaders who work for the well-being of the communities and of Puerto Rico,” she said.

The program, which this year will be in a hybrid format, will have five sessions and more than 45 students from all over the island will participate. Among the topics that will be offered in the workshops, participants will learn about the profile of a leader with a social vision; communication styles and their impact on professional results; personal finance and self-planning and learn success stories from entrepreneurial and business leaders.

Finally, they will receive Design Thinking and Creative Problem-Solving workshops offered by Seriously Creative.

“Having Oriental as an ally to be able to continue developing the skills and talent of our students has been key in these past years to promote a new generation of leaders, entrepreneurs, willing to generate change in the island,” said Rody Rivera-Rojas, director of Enactus.