Oriental integrates accessible customer service for people with disabilities

All Oriental bank’s ATMs and live teller machines feature Braille and voice broadcast capabilities, and the height and reach of these meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements. (Credit: Albund | Dreamstime.com)

Oriental has announced improvements in services and digital platforms, affirming its commitment to providing accessible customer service for people with disabilities. The aim is to ensure that everyone, regardless of disability, has access to the same quality of services and products.

“At Oriental, we provide products and services to everyone with the same high quality and punctuality,” said Idalis Montalvo, director of Marketing and Public Relations at Oriental.

“We have integrated additional services for people with disabilities. Now, customers who require additional assistance can make prior appointments to obtain services in the branches. This includes sign language reading and interpreting services, through trained consultants who will help us in the process of meeting the financial needs of every customer,” she said.

Additionally, customers with hearing impairments can use Teletypewriters or Telecommunications Device for the Deaf (TTY-TDD) to contact the Customer Service Center at 1-844-249-0700 and get information about their accounts and services.

Customers can also order checks for personal checking accounts with large or raised letters to identify them by touch at the bank’s branches. Meanwhile, all ATMs and live teller machines feature Braille and voice broadcast capabilities, and the height and reach configurations meet the requirements set forth by the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“At Oriental, we’re committed to making customer information and communications accessible to all people, including people with disabilities. We provide accessible ways to communicate with customers, ensuring participation and respect no matter how they choose to interact with the bank,” Montalvo said.

Service animals are allowed inside Oriental bank branches, and the financial institution’s website complies with Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.1 Level AA.