Oriental starts integrating former Scotiabank customers today

Financial institution Oriental announced that starting at noon today, it will begin its integration of the former Scotiabank platform. The process will take place over the weekend and will be completed at 8:30 a.m. Monday, bank officials said.

To achieve the migration, former Scotiabank branches will be closed Saturday and Sunday, it was further announced.

“We’re in the final stage of integrating Scotiabank’s operations in Puerto Rico into Oriental. Once the integration is complete, the former Scotiabank customers will enjoy an easy, efficient, and enjoyable banking experience by combining innovative online and mobile technology with the excellent service that Oriental is known for,” Oriental CEO José Rafael Fernández said.

“The acquisition of Scotiabank’s operations in Puerto Rico significantly enhances our ability to invest and offer a unique banking experience to clients and the communities we serve. At Oriental, we are more than ready, and we reaffirm our commitment to all clients in helping them achieve their progress and financial well-being,” he said.

During the integration weekend, all of Scotiabank’s 18 former branches will remain closed. Customers with accounts originated in Scotiabank will be able to carry out transactions at any Oriental branch as of Monday, as their accounts and funds will be reflected on the Oriental platform.

Starting today and through Monday, former Scotiabank customers will not have access to online banking, mobile banking, business online banking (commercial clients), customer service by phone, and telephone banking (automated voice service).

However, former Scotiabank customers may continue to use their current debit card this weekend. They may also make purchases or withdrawals at ATMs, although their accounts balances will not be available until Monday, Oriental officials said.

Once the integration is completed on Monday, former Scotiabank clients will be able to:

Activate and start using their new Mastercard debit card with CHIP and contactless technology with the assigned Personal Identification Number (PIN);

Continue with the direct debits linked to their previous Scotiabank account as usual;

Access Oriental’s online banking and mobile b anking platforms;

Make their personal, auto, and mortgage loan payments through “My Payments” by accessing orientalbank.com;

Use People Pay and FOTOdeposito services through mobile banking. With People Pay the client can transfer money to another person with an account at any bank in Puerto Rico and the United States. FOTOdepósito, allows the client to deposit checks to their bank account with the camera of their cell phone; and,

Access a network of more than 450 ATMs, 55 branches, and 13 live tellers.

