Fairmont El San Juan Hotel partners with José Santiago Inc. for food donation drive

November 9, 2020 245

As part of their commitment to the local community, Fairmont El San Juan Hotel and José Santiago Inc. have created an alliance to support local residents in need, particularly those who have been affected during the COVID-19 pandemic, the companies announced.

The program donates uncooked prepared foods to charities responsible for distributing them to several local communities.

Fairmont El San Juan Hotel identifies essential consumer foods, packs it and José Santiago Inc. collects it from the hotel twice a week and oversees the distribution to the selected charities.

This initiative is part of the Fairmont Hotels chain “Planet21” program, dedicated to environmental and social sustainability. “Planet21” encourages its guests, industry colleagues, employees, and suppliers to take measurable actions voluntarily to assist their own communities.

The initiative in particular also includes the participation of Avendra, a leader in procurement services for the hospitality industry, who serves as a liaison between Fairmont El San Juan Hotel and José Santiago Inc.

Among the entities that will receive these donations are Casa La Providencia in Old San Juan and Apostolado San Agustín from the parish of San Agustín in Puerta de Tierra.

The National Resources Defense Council that works to safeguard the earth and the natural systems on which all life depends states that 40% of food in the U.S. goes uneaten.

Author Details Author Details Contributor This story was written by our staff based on a press release.