PRHTA outlines initiatives for ‘Tourism Day’ on Sept. 6

September 5, 2018 386

Puerto Rico Hotel and Tourism Association officials unveiled details of its upcoming “Tourism Day” event on Sept. 6, including seminars, networking activities and an exhibit for industry representatives.

The event will take place at the Intercontinental Hotel in Isla Verde, where the PRHTA will also host members of the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association to talk about issues such as regional alliances and opportunities. Also on the agenda is a rundown of the achievements by Miguel Vega, outgoing PRHTA chairman, who is succeeded by Pablo Torres, general manager of the Caribe Hilton hotel.

The schedule for the all-day event that starts at 8:30 a.m and ends at 10:30 p.m. is as follows:

8:30 a.m.– 10 a.m.– “Meet the Millennials: The Tourist to Change it All,” a seminar by Barbara Wold about the millennial generation and how it is changing travel.

10:30 a.m. – “Protecting your Properties in Paradise,” a seminar by Sharon Lobo on how to build to avoid structural and construction failures so that properties do not suffer from the passage of a natural phenomenon.

10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Disaster compensation attorneys Sean McCarthy and Juan M. Acevedo-Ramírez will offer a conference.

9 a.m. – 11 a.m. – PRHTA Board of Directors elections

11:30 a.m – 2 p.m. – Lunch presentation by Vega and Frank Comito, CEO of the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association.

1:30 p.m. – 3 p.m. –- “Multi Generational Travelers — Are you Adapting?” seminar by Barbara Wold targeting tourism service providers.

3 p.m. – 7 p.m. – Exhibit and y B2B networking. The event is free for all who are interested in learning about the products and services to be showcased on the exhibit floor.

7 p.m. – 10 p.m.– Tourism industry leaders networking event