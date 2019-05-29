P.R academics represent island in LatAm conference in Boston

May 29, 2019 169

The Latin American Studies Association (LASA), the world’s largest Congress concerning Latin America and the Caribbean, held its 37th International Congress, LASA2019 in Boston from May 24-27, when more than 5,300 specialized academics from across the globe in disciplines such as sociology, history, cultural studies, art, and more came together.

The theme of this year’s congress was “Nuestra América: Justice and Inclusion,” which reflects the city of Boston, the site of the American Revolution where current ideas of democracy and justice were born, the nonprofit said.

The theme aimed to promote justice and inclusion in an era when global politics is built around walls and securing borders and not on fostering social justice and democracy, the group added.

Twenty-eight academics from the University of Puerto Rico, including Pedro Reina, Ana Irma Rivera and Jorge Giovannetti traveled to present in more than 90 sessions and discussed topics related to Puerto Rico, including:

Rethinking Puerto Rican Studies? Nuevas Perspectivas e Interpretaciones;

‘Everything changed after the hurricane’: Older Adults’ Experience and the Emergency Response in Puerto Rico;

Debt Crisis and Colonial Rule in Puerto Rico; and,

Reggaetón in Puerto Rico.

This will be the last conference to be celebrated in the U.S. for the next years, according to LASA President Lynn Stephens, who said “until the migrant politics and human rights issues significantly improve in the United States, LASA will not celebrate more congresses in this country[…] We do not support authoritarian governments that look to weaken what we have gained in justice and inclusion.”

LASA2019 represented approximately $20 million for Boston’s economy over the weekend, the group said. LASA2020 will be held in Guadalajara, México from May 13-16, 2020.