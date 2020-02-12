P.R. Open golf tourney to hold 12th edition Feb. 17-23

February 12, 2020 168

The Puerto Rico Open, official PGA TOUR tournament, announced it will hold its 12th edition from Feb. 17-23, 2020, at Coco Beach Golf & Country Club in Rio Grande.

Since its inception in 2008, the Puerto Rico Open has contributed to elevate the careers of several PGA TOUR stars, such as: Jason Day, Tony Finau, Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka, and Emiliano Grillo, making it a coveted tournament among the players of the PGA, the organization said.

This year, more than 130 PGA professional golfers including 2019 Puerto Rico Open winner Martin Trainer, will compete for a $3 million purse; the winner will also have the opportunity to earn 300 points for the FedEx Cup.

As in past editions, this year the Puerto Rico Open will feature a Pro-Am, where participants will play with some of the best golfers on the PGA TOUR; and a children’s golf clinic, followed by four days of tournament on Feb. 20-23.

For more than a decade, the Puerto Rico Open has become an important platform to promote Puerto Rico as a world-class golf destination, but it has also been important for the economic impact of the island, estimated at $3 million and generating more than 600 direct and indirect jobs.

The Puerto Rico Open shares with the PGA TOUR the mission of helping the communities where their tournaments are held and, in 2019, made a donation of more than $1 million distributed amongst 30 nonprofit organizations that help children and youth in Puerto Rico.