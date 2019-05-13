P.R.’s small ins launch discount card for summer high-season

May 13, 2019 86

The Puerto Rico Small Owners Association and Puerto Rico Tourism Co. announced the launch of the “Visit Paradores Card,” targeting local tourists who flock to local hotels during the peak summer season that begins with the Memorial Day holiday.

“This year, we have a better tourism product. After María, we collectively invested more than $2 million in renovations and improvements, creating a more attractive and modern product,” said Jesús Ramos, president of the Association and owner of the Parador Villas de Sotomayor in Adjuntas.

“Bookings rates are moving faster than in previous years, but we still have many rooms for the summer in our eight ‘paradores’,” he said referring to how small inns are known in Spanish.

“By purchasing the card at one of our participating paradores, the person gains access to an exclusive discount program in eight paradores and can save up to 15% on their stay, restaurants, gift shops and attractions,” Ramos said

“The Visit Paradores Card is aimed at giving the local public a break, although we know it will be very attractive to the thousands of tourists from outside the island who travel frequently to the island and like our product,” he said.

“The initial investment is $25 and can be used as often as desired in these paradores until December 2020,” said Xavier A. Ramírez, head of the Association’s marketing committee, adding the participant recovers their investment in the card with their first stay.

“For example, when using the Visit Paradores Card, each stay for two people could represent savings of between $50 and $75,” said Ramírez, general manager of the Combate Beach Resort in Cabo Rojo.

Seven other paradores: Boquemar, Combate Beach Resort, El Buen Café, Guanica 1929, Palmas de Lucía, MaunaCaribe and Costa del Mar are participating in the program.

“Puerto Rico, with its thousands of attractions and high-quality restaurants, is the most complete all-inclusive Caribbean destination; and a large majority of these attractions are close to one of the Association’s properties,” said Christian Rivera, co-owner of Parador Guánica 1929.

“Paradores represent the hospitality of our people, the taste of our cuisine and we practice our traditions,” he added

Tomás Ramírez, vice president of the Association, said the group is working closely with Discover Puerto Rico, the island’s Destination Marketing Organization, and have seen a “steady increase in foreign tourists who come to us from around the world.”