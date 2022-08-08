Type to search

Plaza del Caribe announces opening of new stores, expanded app

Zafiro Clothing & CO.

The Plaza del Caribe shopping mall in Ponce announced the addition of several new stores — Zafiro Clothing & CO and Nerdtopia — and the upcoming opening of La Nueva Era. It also unveiled the expansion of its Plaza+ app, where the public can search in advance for the availability of clothing, footwear, and accessories.

The shopping center also confirmed the relocation of the Totto store to the second level of the corridor between the central atrium and JCPenney, next to Naturalizer.

Zafiro Clothing & CO sells exclusive brands and accessories for men, namely Psycho Bunny, James Bark, Goorin Bros and Zafiro, among others. The new store is located on the first level next to Invicta, in a space of approximately 1,100 square feet.

Nerdtopia, located on the second level, entering through Sizzler, features an inventory of anime items, geek clothing, chockers, punk bracelets, harnesses, posters, figures, lanyards, stickers, and key rings.

La Nueva Era, expected to open in the next few days, will occupy approximately 6,500 square feet of space on the first level of the corridor leading to Macy’s, next to Journey’s, from where it will sell men’s merchandise with a large selection of casual wear, formal, sporty and suits.

Finally, the Plaza+ tool already has 44 stores, including the Novus group, Reinhold, Old Navy and Kókomo, among others. With PLAZA+, Plaza Del Caribe and Plaza Las Américas customers will be able to see the newest merchandise that has arrived, find out their prices, look for fashion trends, and explore other features.

