Commercial Centers Management ‘hires’ security robot for Santa Rosa Mall

Commercial Centers Management, which operates 16 shopping centers in Puerto Rico, has purchased a K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) from California-based Knightscope Inc. to patrol its Santa Rosa Mall in Bayamón.

The 400-pound, 6-foot-tall unit will patrol indoors to deter crime and “promote the mall’s forward-thinking brand,” Knightscope officials said.

Mall officials were not available for comment on this initiative, so it remains unclear whether more robots will be incorporated into the other shopping centers under Commercial Center Management’s umbrella.

Commercial Centers Management also operates the Aguadilla Mall, the 65 Infantería strip mall, Centro del Sur, Comercial 18, Eastern Plaza, El Monte Town Center, Galería Juncos, Hatillo Town Center, Juncos Plaza, Manatí Centro Plaza, Plaza 273, Plaza Canóvanas, Plaza Caparra, Plaza Las Vegas, Plaza Los Prados and Plaza Villa Blanca.

Knightscope is a public safety technology company that develops autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems. It provides “reliable technologies for commercial real estate and educational campuses to help better protect the places people live, work, study, and visit.”

Santa Rosa Mall features about 25 stores, including Puerto Rico’s only full-sized IKEA, 25 customer service locations, including a Banco Popular and a Municipal Revenue Collection Center (CRIM, in Spanish) office, and about a dozen restaurants.