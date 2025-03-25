Ponce Health Sciences University achieves 96% residency match rate

On March 21, PHSU students joined peers across the U.S. and Puerto Rico in officially learning their residency placements.

Graduates matched in specialties across Puerto Rico and the U.S., reflecting the school’s academic strength.

Ponce Health Sciences University (PHSU) School of Medicine has announced a 96% residency match rate for its 2025 graduating class, with 108 students securing placements in medical residency programs across Puerto Rico and the United States.

Students matched into a broad range of specialties, including orthopedic surgery, pediatrics, internal medicine, surgery, family medicine, anesthesiology, obstetrics and gynecology, pediatric neurology, pathology, and psychiatry.

“This achievement reaffirms the institution’s academic standing and its ability to prepare highly qualified healthcare professionals,” said Olga Rodríguez de Arzola, vice president for Medical Affairs and Dean of the PHSU School of Medicine.

“Match Day is a defining moment in our students’ careers. PHSU’s high match rate reflects the quality of our medical education and our future physicians’ commitment to excellence and community service,” she said.

The residency matching process, known as Match, is conducted through the National Residency Matching Program (NRMP) and determines where medical students will pursue their postgraduate training. Match Week began on March 17, and on March 21, students at PHSU and across the U.S. and Puerto Rico learned their official residency placements.

“The Match results not only represent an individual success for the students, but also reinforce PHSU’s reputation and prestige,” said Orlando Torres, associate dean for Student Affairs. “A high residency placement rate strengthens the Medical School Program’s accreditation and reaffirms our commitment to excellence in medical education.”