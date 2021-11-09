Porsche Destination Charging network has 14 stations in Puerto Rico

All the chargers are free of charge for Porsche customers and are also available to drivers with other electric and plug-in hybrids, Porsche officials said.

With the upcoming installation of two 175-kilowatt chargers, Porsche Center Puerto Rico will become the first Porsche Center in Latin America and the Caribbean to have two high-speed chargers that can charge the Taycan’s battery in approximately half an hour, the company said.

In addition to the new supercharger, in recent months six new chargers have also been installed in San Juan and Mayagüez.

With these new chargers, the Porsche Destination Charging network already has 10 stations at different destinations frequented by the brand’s customers, in addition to four at the Porsche Center Puerto Rico (including the two offering 175 kilowatts). The other eight Type 2 charging stations (9.6 kilowatts) are in the following locations:

Home & Patio Gallery (San Juan)

Rocafort Group (San Juan)

Marisquería Atlántica de Isla Verde (San Juan)

Restaurante Luisa (San Juan)

Restaurante Compostela (San Juan)

Massa Artisan Bakery (Mayagüez)

Restaurante Cacerola (Mayagüez)

Restaurante Buena Vibra (Cabo Rojo)

“Many people are looking to make the switch to electric vehicles, but one of the reasons for re-evaluating this option is the little infrastructure or electric power capacity that currently exists on the Island to sustain a high volume of these cars. That is what we intend to change with the Porsche Destination Charging program,” said Juan Carlos Ledesma, Porsche brand manager in Puerto Rico.

“Customers can also rest easy because the Taycan’s autonomy exceeds 250 miles, enough distance to, for example, make the San Juan-Ponce-Mayaguez-San Juan route without the need to recharge,” he said.

Porsche Center Puerto Rico is looking for new strategic points to continue expanding the charging network and is in talks with companies involved in the charger industry to establish alliances and develop a robust and reliable electric charging network throughout the region.

“The next sites that could join the Porsche Destination Charging network are Ponce and Hatillo,” Ledesma said.

The installation work of the Porsche charging points in Puerto Rico began in March of this year and will run through 2022.