Pre18 offers $25K and mentorship to Puerto Rican startups

NIMB Staff September 17, 2024
Pedro Rinaldi, founder of MyCloud Menu, a participant in a prior acceleration round.

In the seventh edition of the pre-acceleration program, up to 30 local companies will receive support.

Pre18, a pre-acceleration program offered by parallel18, an initiative of the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust, has opened its seventh call to select up to 30 Puerto Rican startups that will receive $25,000 in grants, high-level business education and strategic connections.

The 12-week program includes mentorship from business leaders and ecosystem experts, connections with parallel18’s corporate partners, and weekly progress monitoring. Entrepreneurs can apply by completing an online application.

“For the past years, pre18 has supported more than 180 local companies. With each cohort the program launches, we continue to fulfill our mission of advancing Puerto Rico’s economy and well-being through entrepreneurship,” said Lucy Crespo, CEO of the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust. “At the trust, we want to provide resources to visionary entrepreneurs who are seeking innovative solutions in their respective industries.” 

To qualify, companies must have a product or service ready for market or a functional prototype with a launch plan. The program is open to Puerto Rican startups or those with Puerto Rican founders that have been operating for three years or less and demonstrate high growth potential.

The startup’s founder must also “be committed to participating in the program and dedicating themselves full-time to their business,” states the news release.

“Pre18 is more than just a program; it’s a unique opportunity for Puerto Rican entrepreneurs to transform their businesses and create global impact. Our curriculum provides an excellent platform and resources for entrepreneurs seeking to scale their solutions to the next level. That’s why we support startups from different industries and sectors to help them continue sustainable growth,” said Héctor Jirau, executive director of parallel18.

Pre18 was created to provide business support in the aftermath of Hurricane María in 2017. It has graduated more than 180 Puerto Rican companies, 56 of which have continued to the international acceleration program P18.

The application deadline is Oct. 18, and a virtual informational session will be held on Sept. 20 at 12 p.m. Interested attendees must register online.

NIMB Staff
