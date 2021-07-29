Pudge’s Pizza opens at Distrito T-Mobile entertainment venue

The 1,200 square-foot property is decorated with sports motifs alluding to Rodríguez’s career.

Distrito T-Mobile hit a grand slam with the arrival of Puerto Rican catcher Iván “Pudge” Rodríguez’s restaurant, Pudge’s Pizza.

The restaurant, which highlights the adrenaline of baseball, will offer a variety of pies in a modern, family-friendly atmosphere. Pudge’s Pizza is the seventh gastronomic concept of the entertainment center, which is in a staggered pre-opening.

“It’s an honor to bring Pudge’s Pizza to Puerto Rico in such an innovative entertainment center. Being part of this project and contributing to the growth of my island genuinely fills me with pride and joy. I’m excited to share the opening of this restaurant in Distrito T-Mobile with my fans, friends, and family,” said Hall of Famer Rodríguez.

The 1,200 square-foot property, decorated with sports motifs alluding to Rodríguez’s career, seats 70 people, has a central lounge and an express-service window. The restaurant will create about 40 direct jobs and currently has positions available for kitchen staff.

“We’re excited to handle the operation of this restaurant in Distrito T-Mobile. We pay great attention to details,” said Ricky Díaz, General Director of BluHost, the company that manages the restaurant.

“We adapted recipes to the local palate, and the dough is made daily by Puerto Rican hands,” he added.

“We continue to promote the gastronomic variety we offer in Distrito T-Mobile, focused on providing the best experience for all tastes. We’ve acquired the rights to operate Pudge’s Pizza in Puerto Rico. This is Pudge’s second restaurant and the first one on his island,” said Gabriel de Cárdenas, general manager of Distrito T-Mobile.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.