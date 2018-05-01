‘Made in Puerto Rico: The Shop’ goes online to sell local products

The Puerto Rico Products Association launched the “Made in Puerto Rico: The shop” online store, so consumers around the world can buy local products ranging from coffee, cleaning, food, personal hygiene, among others.

“Beyond the permanent store located on the third floor of Plaza Las Américas, which had its opening in January, the shop can reach all Puerto Ricans who are in different parts of the world, and Puerto Ricans who are not but, equally, support what is done here,” said PRPA Executive Vice President Marilú Otero.

The estimated investment for this project was $50,000 and took about a year and a half to complete by a team composed by Carimerc — which will be in charge of storing, distributing and fulfilling orders — and Knowledge Power Group, which was responsible for designing the website. The warehouse is located in the Carimerc’s headquarters in Caguas.

“Buying products made in Puerto Rico is a very effective way to help lift the island’s economy and for entrepreneurs to grow and expand their businesses,” said Otero.

Through the “Made in Puerto Rico: The shop” sales platform, buyers will have the opportunity to select the shipping company of their choice, either FedEX, UPS or the U.S. Postal Service, she explained.

Moreover, the page includes space for banner advertising, which would represent an opportunity for partners to promote their products, Otero said.

The launch of this first phase will include only dry goods. In a second phase, the association will work with cold products and services partner companies, which may also sell their goods.