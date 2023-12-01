Type to search

Puerto Rico Broadband Program seeks grant administration services

NIMB Staff December 1, 2023
A user connects to the internet using a wireless router (Credit: Kittichai Boonpong | Dreamstime.com)

The Puerto Rico Broadband Program has announced a request for proposals (RFP) for grant administration services, announced Enrique Völckers-Nin, program director and deputy secretary for Innovation, Information, Data and Technology.

Proposals are being sought from qualified companies that can provide professional services in the following areas: broadband program evaluation; program procedure development; grant agreement processing; project management and policy service structuring; program reporting, monitoring and compliance; disbursement program and financial management; and collaboration with stakeholders.

“One of our main purposes is to assist in the creation of lasting public policies as well as partnerships with public (federal and local) and private stakeholders to ensure the expansion of broadband and maintain levels of quality service,” Völckers-Nin said. “Additionally, to provide support to streamline applicable permitting and planning processes and sustainably leverage existing public broadband assets.”

The proposals, which will be valid for 90 days once submitted, must meet the requirements and be submitted by Dec. 22 at 11:59 p.m. Any proposal delivered after the deadline will be rejected, and possibly returned, subject to the government parties’ disclaimers and reservation of rights.

Proposals must be prepared in English, with all prices in U.S. dollars.

The proposals must be submitted through the Smart Island portal platform, with the subject line: Re: Grant Administration Services for the Puerto Rico Broadband Program. No proposals or amendments will be accepted via telephone, electronic or fax.

The Puerto Rico Broadband Program was created by Gov. Pedro Pierluisi through Executive Order 40-2022 for coordinating, authorizing and executing the disbursement of local and federal funds allocated to Puerto Rico for the construction of broadband infrastructure. 

The program will develop a five-year strategic plan to ensure the funds are used within the established terms to promptly build the necessary infrastructure to close the island’s digital gap.

