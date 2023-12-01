Puerto Rico Ferry postpones Culebra nonresident fee collection

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Isla Bonita, one of Puerto Rico Ferry's vessels. (Credit: www.facebook.com/puertoricoferry)

To ensure that all eligible residents of the island-municipality of Culebra, Puerto Rico, and essential personnel can avoid the nonresident municipal fees required by the Culebra Environmental Tax, Puerto Rico Ferry has announced that the collection of these fees will be postponed until Jan. 2.

This delay is to allow the processing of all resident applications before starting to collect fees from nonresidents.

To date, Puerto Rico Ferry has received applications from more than 900 people and has provided more than 10 days of in-person assistance and registration at the terminal for Culebra residents. As the processing of applications continues, Puerto Rico Ferry will offer additional in-person registration assistance on the following days and times:

At Culebra City Hall:

• Dec. 1: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Dec. 4 to Dec. 9: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Dec. 11 to Dec. 16: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Dec. 18 to Dec. 22: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

At the ferry terminal in Culebra:

• Dec. 23: 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• Dec. 26 to Dec. 30: 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Culebra residents must first complete a resident registration with the municipality. Once confirmed, residents will receive a residence certificate that they must present along with a valid government-issued photo ID to Puerto Rico Ferry when requesting resident tickets to obtain the discounted rate.

The application and approval process must be completed before ticket purchase.

Once residents receive their residence certificate, they can apply for Puerto Rico Ferry’s resident registration here or by submitting a printed application with the required documents in person at the ticket booth. Online applications and frequently asked questions are available here.

Residents, merchants and essential personnel in Culebra are advised to register as soon as possible to ensure processing and approval for discounted tickets before Jan. 2. Approval of the application may take up to 14 days.

All other Puerto Rico Ferry policies remain in effect for both resident and nonresident travelers.