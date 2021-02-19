Type to search

Puerto Rico Coliseum completing $2.2M in projects ahead of reopening

Contributor February 19, 2021
The Puerto Rico Coliseum has remained closed for a year.

The Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in Hato Rey is preparing for its reopening and the resumption of events and concerts with the completion of 14 improvement projects at an investment of $2.2 million, Mariela Vallines, executive director of the Conventions District, which oversees the venue.

“In addition, 27 other necessary improvement projects were identified, and we’re in the process of identifying and requesting the funds to be able to start the works. The fiscal impact of these improvements is estimated at $19.3 million,” she said, denying published reports about a possible shutdown of the coliseum.

“We’ve taken advantage of the shutdown as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic to carry out improvement work. Let’s not forget that the nature of these venues is to receive thousands of people per event, so that makes it difficult to do work of this nature when the facilities are in operation,” she said.

Event producers prepare for reopening
“We have event producers that represent local and international artists interested in reserving their dates,” Vallines said, without mentioning the venue’s reopening date.

“The Coliseo de Puerto Rico is not bankrupt or closed. On the contrary, when we open, people will find an improved facility, in optimal conditions and ready to receive both the artists and the public, in a safe environment and in full compliance with the protocols to avoid COVID contagion,” she said.

