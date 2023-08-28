Type to search

Coliseo de Puerto Rico to fill calendar with weekday events in fiscal ’24

Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez August 28, 2023
The Coliseo de Puerto Rico Jose Miguel Agrelot is the island's main events venue.

After coming off what is being called a “record year,” ASM Global, the company that runs the Coliseo de Puerto Rico, is already strategizing to launch new initiatives to beat the $7.5 million in net income reported in fiscal 2023, to grow 10% to 15% in fiscal 2024.

In an exclusive interview with News is my Business, Jorge Pérez, regional general manager at ASM Global, said one way to reach that growth is to fill the venue’s calendar during weekdays, supplementing the weekend concert lineup.

“There are 52 weekends a year, with 50 of them open for concerts,” Pérez said. “Private events are a big segment that’s still being developed to get groups to visit the coliseum, which is something we’re working on.”

To achieve that, ASM Global is working with Discover Puerto Rico, the island’s destination marketing organization, on a campaign titled “Stay One More Night,” which offers groups that come to attend conventions — and local participants — access to the events calendar for both the coliseum and the Coca-Cola Music Hall, which is also managed by ASM Global.

“We’re also developing packages so people can come to their corporate events and then take a backstage tour of the coliseum, to see photos from our events … where Mick Jagger was, and things like that,” Pérez said.

“What we want is for business or leisure visitors to stay for a concert that may be happening that weekend, instead of leaving quickly on a Thursday, for example. That’s just another way to generate an economic impact, and additional room nights,” he explained.

The campaign, which is still being developed, would likely launch early in 2024, to take advantage of the schedule of events already in place for next year, Pérez said.

In the upcoming months, the lineup of artists scheduled to perform in Puerto Rico include Olga Tañón, Alejandro Sanz, Luis Miguel and Daddy Yankee. Also on deck is the exhibition match at the coliseum between tennis champions Venus Williams and Mónica Puig.

“We’re emphasizing the diverse lineup that we have in place to get not only visitors to stay, but locals to participate. I believe we can achieve that 10% to 15% growth by implementing that strategy,” Pérez said.

Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez
mkantrow@newsismybusiness.com
mkantrow@newsismybusiness.com
