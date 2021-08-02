Type to search

Puerto Rico Community Foundation launches fundraiser to honor 35 local leaders

August 2, 2021
The first edition of the Rafael and Celestina Cordero Award was held in 2015, Foundation officials said.

To mark its 35th anniversary, the Puerto Rico Community Foundation has launched a fundraising campaign entitled “35 Forjadores de Esperanza” (“35 Hopemakers”) to put a spotlight on the work of 35 people who have stood out for promoting uplifting and innovative changes in the communities they serve, and who have been linked to the nonprofit in some way.

The initiative will allow recognizing community leadership with the Rafael and Celestina Cordero Award, as well as with a financial contribution from the donations received. The recognition will be awarded in October during the virtual celebration of the second edition of the Rafael y Celestina Cordero Award, which will be open to the public.

“These people have worked tirelessly for a lifetime, boosting their community leadership in times of emergency, as we have seen after Hurricanes Irma and María, the earthquakes and COVID-19,” said Mary Ann Gabino, senior vice president of the PRCF. “Many these have sacrificed their families and sometimes their own well-being.”

“The amount that we can award to each leader will depend on the economic contributions that people make,” she said.

The Foundation and its governing and working bodies will identify the group of leaders with whom they have worked over the years.

