Type to search

In-Brief

Puerto Rico experiences ‘historic month’ of new car sales in July

Contributor September 1, 2021
Car sales will likely slow down as unemployment benefits end in September, GUIA predicts.

Puerto Rico’s new car sales reached 10,926 units in July, representing a year-over-year growth of 3.12% in July, the United Automobile Importers Group (GUIA, in Spanish) announced.

A total of 10,595 new vehicles were sold in July 2020.

“The month of July closed as the July with the highest sales in history,” GUIA President Ricardo García said.

“The historic pace in the first seven months of the year continues above what was the year with the highest sales, 2005, just before the recession began in Puerto Rico. It’s evident that the current demand exceeds the supply,” he said.

“However, we already see how the growth margins are in single digits and we anticipate that this pattern will begin to reduce even more in the coming months due to the fact that the [Pandemic Unemployment Assistance] ends in September and that inventory levels remain slim due to the lack of computer chips that the industry is experiencing at a global level,” said García.

GUIA is an independent, nonprofit organization that was created in 2006 to address matters that directly affect the automotive industry, as well as issues related to Puerto Rico’s general economy.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

New car sales accelerate in Jan ’21, with 51.5% YoY growth
Contributor February 10, 2021
Puerto Rico’s new car dealers saw 10.9% drop in sales in ’20
Contributor January 15, 2021
Puerto Rico new car sales up 11.7% Y-O-Y in September
Contributor October 15, 2020
Puerto Rico new car sales up 38% Y-O-Y in July
Contributor August 11, 2020

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DOLLARS & SENSE PODCAST
QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“By joining AT&T Mobility of Puerto Rico with Liberty Puerto Rico, we can offer more benefits, more services, and more convenience to our customers.

 

— Naji Khoury, CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico.

Related Stories

New car sales accelerate in Jan ’21, with 51.5% YoY growth
Puerto Rico’s new car dealers saw 10.9% drop in sales in ’20
Puerto Rico new car sales up 11.7% Y-O-Y in September
Puerto Rico new car sales up 38% Y-O-Y in July
More about NIMB

We are:
©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.