Puerto Rico has best-rated Uber users in Latin America

NIMB Staff January 28, 2025
Ponce tops the list of municipalities with the highest-rated riders

Puerto Rico has been recognized as having the best-rated Uber users in Latin America, with riders praised for their warmth and friendliness. In 2024, Uber drivers rated users on a scale of one to five stars, with Ponce ranked as the municipality with the highest-rated users, followed by Mayagüez and San Juan.

“The Uber rating system plays a vital role in maintaining quality and improving the experience for both drivers and riders. This ranking highlights the friendliness and courtesy of Puerto Ricans, traits highly valued by drivers using the Uber app,” said Manuela Bedoya, communications manager for Safety at Uber in the Andean, Central America and Caribbean region.

A user’s rating is the average of their last 500 trips, which provides opportunities for improvement through respectful and positive interactions. 

To maintain or boost ratings, Bedoya recommends wearing your seatbelt, ensuring pick-up and drop-off points are accurate, showing respect and keeping the car clean.

How can riders check their ratings?
Riders can follow these steps to view their ratings:

  • Open the app and go to the “Account” section.

  • View your current rating at the top of the screen.

To see detailed ratings, follow these steps:

  • Go to the main menu and select “Settings.”

  • Navigate to “Privacy” and select “Privacy Center.”

  • Choose “Would you like a summary of how you use the Uber app?”

  • Select “Browse your data” and click on “View my ratings.”

This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
