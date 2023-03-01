Puerto Rico nonprofits raise $200K+ through ATH Móvil fundraising initiative

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Alexandra López-Soler, Evertec's chief marketing officer

Evertec announced that for a second year the ATH Móvil for Puerto Rico initiative raised more than $200,000 in one week for nonprofit organizations on the island through ATH Móvil’s Donate functionality.

At the same time, the company announced the six nonprofit organizations that raised the most funds during the friendly competition designed to raise visibility, amplify and support the work of nonprofits on the island.

The winning organizations of the ATH Móvil for Puerto Rico program that are going to receive an additional $5,000 bonus from Evertec are El Comedor de la Kennedy, El Sueño de Alana, the Center for Investigative Journalism, Fundación Mochileando, Hogar de Niñas de Cupey and Esperanza para la Vejez.

“The ATH Móvil for Puerto Rico initiative aims to support and provide visibility to nonprofit organizations in Puerto Rico. Thanks to ATH Móvil’s Donate function, we were able to help nonprofit organizations raise more than $200,000 and receive the funds immediately,” said Alexandra López-Soler, chief marketing officer at Evertec.

“We’re proud of the impact and growth of this initiative and grateful for the hundreds of nonprofit organizations, celebrities, artists and influencers who took action to make this initiative a success,” she said.

The winning organizations were a result of the efforts of WAPA-TV, influencers and individual campaigns carried out by the organizations themselves as part of their ATH Móvil for Puerto Rico efforts, she added.

The ATH Móvil Donate feature has become a catalyst for the development of nonprofits on the island by facilitating their fundraising efforts.

“The result of the initiative shows that ATH Móvil is the easiest, fastest, and immediate manner for donors to contribute to their preferred nonprofit,” she said.

This year, the initiative expanded its reach in partnership with WAPA-TV and the talents of its shows “Noticentro al Amanecer,” “Pégate al Mediodía,” “Viva La Tarde,” “Lo Sé Todo,” and “Los Datos son los Datos.”

Each of the shows promoted different nonprofit organizations and supported their fundraising efforts while motivating the audience to participate and contribute as well.