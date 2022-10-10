Puerto Rico short-term rental platform Join a Join launches text alerts

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Join a Join has a new SMS system in place.

Join a Join, a short-term rental platform based in Puerto Rico, announced it has launched a new alert system via text messages for booking and confirmations.

“It is now possible to configure a text alert (SMS) to receive notifications in addition to receiving email notifications,” said Mike Leung, co-founder of the platform.

He explained that if the feature is configured, Join a Join hosts can receive notifications for reservation requests, change dates requests, special offers payments, and money request payments.

Meanwhile, guests can receive notifications for a reservation response, change dates requests, special offers, and money requests.

To configure the service, the user must log in to their Join a Join account, and go to the profile tab. The user must verify their mobile phone number, and then click on “verify phone” and enter the code that is sent via SMS.

Once complete, an SMS alert will be activated.

“We’re committed to keeping optimizing the platform and its functions to make a better experience with our users — hosts and guests,” said Leung.