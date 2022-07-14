Rehab work on Aguadilla airport’s Runway 8-26 takes off

The rehab work is taking place while the agency works on the construction of the new parallel runway.

Temporary rehabilitation work on the pavement of Runway 8-26 at the Rafael Hernández International Airport in Aguadilla, to maintain operational safety and extend the life of the runway has begun, Puerto Rico Ports Authority Executive Director Joel Pizá said.

The construction contract has already been signed, the order to begin work has been given and the construction phase will begin in September 2022,” he said.

The works include the milling or removal of the pavement layer and the resurfacing of an area of ​​approximately 42,000 square yards on Runway 8-26. It is estimated that the works will be completed by Dec. 31, 2022.

“The pavement rehabilitation works on runway 8-26 at Aguadilla airport between the Bravo and Charlie connectors, whose investment amounts to $1.8 million, will be carried out without interruptions in airport operations,” said Pizá.

“We have coordinated with the airlines a work window that will allow us to carry out the work during the weekends, starting in September of this year,” he said about the project that aims to reinforce the infrastructure of the aircraft taxiing area while work continues on the construction of a new parallel runway.

The new runway project already has already secured $100 million of the $135 million of its initial estimated cost, due to federal grants, he said.