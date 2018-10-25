Invest Puerto Rico remains on track to draw foreign investment

October 25, 2018 83

Invest Puerto Rico officials announced the completion of the development the strategic plan to promote the island in Fiscal 2019, for which it is meeting with the heads of several business sectors, as well as the public sector, to keep them in the loop about the efforts.

Ella Woger-Nieves, operations director of InvestPR, said “the objective of this plan is to create visibility abroad of Puerto Rico as a competitive investment destination, in a focused manner and through effective promotional channels to generate business opportunities in sectors where Puerto Rico is better positioned to attract investment.”

She added InvestPR is currently sharing its vision and plans with entities and business groups that are “essential support” in its task of expanding investment markets. These entities are: Discover Puerto Rico, the Puerto Rico Innovation and Technology Office, the Office of the Chief Investment Officer, the Puerto Rico IT Cluster, the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce, Parallel 18, the Puerto Rico Builders Association, the of Pharmaceutical Industry Association, the Puerto Rico Manufacturers Association, and the Puerto Rico Products Association, among others.

“We seek synergy with these sectors in the task of attracting new business opportunities that benefit our people,” Woger-Nieves said. “Once we wrap up our meetings with these entities, the Board will formally present the promotion plan.”