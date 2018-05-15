Rosselló appoints Campos as Tourism Co. executive director

Gov. Ricardo Rosselló announced the designation of Carla Campos as director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Company, an agency she has been heading on an interim basis since January.

Her appointment now moves to the Puerto Rico Senate for consideration and approval. Campos succeeds former agency head José Izquierdo, who was removed from his post in early January following sexual misconduct allegations.

“I appreciate the tireless work done by Carla Campos during these past months, leading the Tourism Co. in challenging times,” Rosselló said.

“Her hard work and experience have been important in the rapid recovery that the tourism industry on the island has experienced after the onslaught of Hurricane María,” he said.

Prior to assuming the leadership on an interim basis, Campos worked as the assistant director and marketing director at the Tourism Co.

During her interim tenure, Campos has led the design and implementation of the recovery and marketing plans of destinations in Puerto Rico before and after the passage of Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

Campos has an MBA majoring in Tourism Destination Management from George Washington University in Washington, D.C.

Prior to working with the Tourism Co., Campos lived in the Dominican Republic where she implemented projects for the United States Agency for International Development. Her work as a consultant was key to fostering the creation and strengthening of public-private partnerships to manage destinations in the neighboring island.

In addition, her competence in this area led her to destinations like Baja California Sur, Mexico, as a consultant in the process of preparing the Sustainable Tourism Development Plan; and to facilitate dialogue between the public and private sectors to manage the destination.