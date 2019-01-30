SBA extends deadline for ’19 National Small Business Week Awards nominations

January 30, 2019 125

Due to the federal government shutdown, the U.S. Small Business Administration has extended the deadline for the 2019 National Small Business Week Awards nominations to no later than 3 p.m. on Feb. 4, 2019.

“Since 1963, National Small Business Week has recognized the outstanding achievements of small businesses, and the contributions they make to their local communities and to our nation’s economy,” said SBA Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands District Director Yvette T. Collazo.

“A National Small Business Week award is one of the nation’s highest honors for small business achievement, and we encourage Puerto Rico and USVI business and community leaders to nominate an individual that exemplifies perseverance, tenacity and commitment to small business entrepreneurship,” she said.

For the Small Business Person of the Year Award, the SBA seeks individuals whose companies have demonstrated staying power, sustained growth, increase in sales, job creation and/or retention, response to adversity, and social responsibility, among other criteria. One Small Business Person of the Year will be selected from each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the USVI, and Guam.

Other SBA Awards given in celebration of National Small Business Week, May 5-11, 2019, include the following:

Small Business Exporter of the Year

Phoenix Awards for Disaster Recovery

Phoenix Award for Small Business Disaster Recovery

Phoenix Award for Outstanding Contributions to Disaster Recovery, Public Official

Phoenix Award for Outstanding Contributions to Disaster Recovery, Volunteer

Federal Procurement Awards

Small Business Prime Contractor of the Year

Small Business Subcontractor of the Year

Dwight D. Eisenhower Awards for Excellence (for large prime contractors who use small businesses as suppliers and contractors)

8(a) Graduate of the Year

Jody C. Raskind Lender of the Year

Small Business Investment Company of the Year

Awards to SBA Resource Partners

Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Excellence and Innovation Center Award

Women’s Business Center of Excellence Award

Veterans Business Outreach Center Excellence in Service Award

All Puerto Rico and USVI nomination packages must be hand delivered or mailed to Angelique Adjutant, Public Affairs Officer, at 273 Ponce de León Ave. Plaza 273, Suite 510, San Juan, PR 00917.

Email submissions of SBA awards forms will not be accepted as they contain personally identifiable information, the agency said. Visit the dedicated website to download forms, criteria and guidelines for submitting a nomination. For contact information and other District Office information go online.