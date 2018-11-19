J&J awards 17 scholarships to the children of P.R. company employees

November 19, 2018 81

The Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies in Puerto Rico awarded $20,000 in merit scholarships to 17 students who are all children of employees, the company announced.

“We want to encourage talented students to pursue college studies thus contributing to their development and wellbeing,” said Marinelba Rosado, general manager of Janssen in Gurabo and current chair of the Johnson & Johnson Puerto Rico Campus. “It is part of commitment to our employees as evidenced in our credo.”

“The Scholarship Program is part of our Early Talent Initiative, which is part on an integrated effort to focus on young talent in our universities,” said Olga Warnken, supply chain HR lead for the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies in Puerto Rico.

“An ample pool of educated talent is critical to the success of a community and companies such as ours that work to create healthier communities, and put a healthy mind, body and environment within reach of everyone, everywhere,” she said.

The students were selected following a rigorous selection process, which included a panel of outside professors. Wanda Otero, a scientist at Janssen, was pleased her son Guillermo had won one of the scholarships.

“He also had the opportunity to participate this year in the summer job program and those experiences help him gain confidence and greater focus for his future. Initiatives such as these encourage our youth to continue their growth as professionals and this is very valuable,” she said.

The scholarships were awarded at a ceremony held at the Puerto Rico Campus offices.

“The event helped my family to get to know more about what we do and how we contribute to the health of humanity. My daughter Génesis was happy she was able to meet other students who were scholarships recipient and please that her efforts had been acknowledged,” said Mayra Ayala, quality technician at Johnson & Johnson Vision in Añasco.

The recipients of the 2018 scholarships were: Ámbar González-Ramos; Kevin Ramos-Ayala; Génesis Nieves-Ayala; Derek Morales-Cabán; Stephanie Malavé-Meléndez; Verónica Acevedo-Ortiz; Elvin C. Santiago-Santiago; Yolaine M. Negrón-Cáez; Gabriela Muñoz-González; Alonso Guadalupe-González; Enrique J. Velázquez-Marrero; Jordán Marcano-Anaya; Grabriela C. Marichal-Rodríguez; José G. Palacios-Vallejo; Jorge A. Fuentes-Pérez; Guillermo Correa-Otero, and Leexander Torres-Texeira.

The Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies have been in Puerto Rico since 1962 and it is represented by operations from its three sectors: consumer, pharmaceutical and medical devices.