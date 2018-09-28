Seaborne Airlines moves into new facilities at Luis Muñoz Marín Int’l airport

September 28, 2018 213

Seaborne Airlines announced the official opening of its new headquarters and operations control center at San Juan’s Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport, where it has been making improvements in the last year.

The new facilities, which were completely rebuilt following last year’s hurricanes, unite all of the airline’s operating groups, which were previously located in multiple facilities throughout the city, and is in the same complex as Seaborne’s maintenance hangar with direct access to the airport ramp.

In addition, the move is more environmentally friendly as it results in fewer cars being driven in San Juan, the carrier stated.

“We are very excited to make this move bringing all of Seaborne’s working groups together in one location at the airport with our maintenance facilities and hangar, which will allow us to run a much more efficient operation, provide a better working environment for the hardworking men and women of Seaborne, and provide even better service for our customers,” said Seaborne Airlines Chief Operating Officer Jesús Medina.

“Caribbean Airport Facilities has done an outstanding job in renovating the office building and hangar, and this is a first-rate complex for aviation businesses to succeed and thrive,” he said.

Seaborne is the anchor tenant at the new facility located at the “CAF2” building owned and operated by Caribbean Airports Facilities in Carolina.

“Caribbean Airport Facilities is happy to welcome Seaborne Airlines to our hangar and office complex,” said Caribbean Airport Facilities Partner David Tirri. “Seaborne is our first new tenant since we rebuilt after Hurricane María and we appreciate their vision and commitment to Puerto Rico.”

In addition to this week’s facility move, Seaborne also recently relocated its main check-in counter and passenger boarding gates at SJU to Terminal B, Concourse B2A to provide an enhanced customer experience for its domestic and international travelers. The new location is convenient for both nonstop and connecting flights on Seaborne and for those connecting to the airline’s codeshare and interline partners, including American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and JetBlue Airways, the company noted.

“Customers are benefiting from the new central location that is more convenient and shorter walking distance between gates for travelers connecting to Seaborne’s interline and codeshare partners, as well as United, who are also located in or near Concourse B,” Seaborne officials said.

In addition, the airport’s Terminal B completed a $130 million renovation in December 2014, which offers travelers a wide variety of restaurants and shopping options. Passengers arriving from international destinations will also be able to clear immigrations and customs at the airport’s recently inaugurated customs facilities located in Terminal A.