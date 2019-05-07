Serrallés receives “World Class Distillery 2019” award

May 7, 2019 109

Destilería Serrallés received the “World Class Distillery 2019” award by the World Spirit Award organization based in Austria, the company announced.

Annually, this liquor industry guild evaluates spirits producers from around the world in various categories.

In the recent competition, 117 distilleries were evaluated in more than 25 countries globally. Serrallés, with its headquarters in Mercedita, Ponce, was the only distillery in the American hemisphere, as well as the only rum company to receive this distinction.

Don Q and its line of rums were also recognized “for their excellent quality when stacked up against rums from different countries in that competition, earning a dozen prizes in various categories,” the company announced.

The seven awards in the Gold category bestowed to the products included Don Q Cristal, Gold, Coco and Piña. Likewise, Gold awards were given to Don Q Gran Añejo, Añejo and the Double Aged Vermouth Cask Finish, which has a double aging in Mancino Italian vermouth barrels. The spiced Don Q “Oak Barrel Spiced” received a Silver award in its category.

The international recognition granted by industry critics and experts, “highlights the range of fine rums that Serrallés has produced on the Island for the past 154 years,” the company stated.

“We’re proud and very honored with this recognition of the World Spirits Awards to our distillery and the Don Q rum portfolio,” said Philippe Brechot, CEO of Destilería Serrallés.