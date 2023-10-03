Type to search

In-Brief

SME looks to recognize young marketing professionals

Contributor October 3, 2023
The nominees must be outstanding marketing professionals. (Credit: Rawpixelimages | Dreamstime.com)

During its Marketing Week celebration, the Puerto Rico Sales and Marketing Executives Association (SME) will recognize, for the first time, the “Rising Stars of Marketing” – the young professionals who have achieved extraordinary results for their brands.

The award will be presented at the SME Marketing Summit on Oct. 19 at the Coca-Cola Music Hall.

Nominees must be marketing professionals whose outstanding performance positions them as emerging leaders in their respective industries and who meet the following requirements:

  • Be 30 years old or younger.

  • Have professional experience in marketing.

  • Be nominated by a marketing department supervisor, senior company executive or supplier.

The nomination fee is $150.

Participation requires filling out a nomination form, found in the Awards section of SME’s website. The deadline for completing and submitting the online nomination form is Oct. 6 at 11:55 p.m.

SME Puerto Rico will select up to 10 winners based on the following evaluation criteria:

  • Achievements: How has the candidate contributed to the marketing department’s effectiveness? This could include creating, developing and executing successful strategies for marketing products or services, as evidenced by key performance indicators.

  • Leadership: How has the candidate demonstrated leadership, critical thinking and innovation in the execution of their responsibilities?

  • Teamwork: What sets the candidate apart in the way they work as a team with other professionals, agencies or media?

The winners will be chosen by the SME Puerto Rico Board of Directors.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

SME opens call for Excellence in Marketing Awards
Contributor August 29, 2023
87% of Puerto Ricans ‘proud to share’ Discover Puerto Rico’s tourism promo
Contributor April 18, 2023
Follow Us Marketing Agency expands to Puerto Rico, joins CofC
Contributor April 3, 2023
Op-Ed: Debrand the brand
Contributor August 18, 2022

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

The time has come to hold a massive Health and Research Summit, which serves as a bridge to all the topics of our programs and brings access to the knowledge acquired. The intention is to connect and grow, sharing practices and promoting collaborations, which every day achieve a healthier Puerto Rico.

Lucy Crespo, CEO of the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust, commenting on the entity’s inaugural Health and Research Summit on Oct. 26, which will feature the trust’s three programs: The Public Health Trust, the Vector Control Unit, and the Puerto Rico Consortium for Clinical Investigation.

 

 

.

Related Stories

SME opens call for Excellence in Marketing Awards
87% of Puerto Ricans ‘proud to share’ Discover Puerto Rico’s tourism promo
Follow Us Marketing Agency expands to Puerto Rico, joins CofC
Op-Ed: Debrand the brand
More about NIMB

©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.