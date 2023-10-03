SME looks to recognize young marketing professionals

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The nominees must be outstanding marketing professionals. (Credit: Rawpixelimages | Dreamstime.com)

During its Marketing Week celebration, the Puerto Rico Sales and Marketing Executives Association (SME) will recognize, for the first time, the “Rising Stars of Marketing” – the young professionals who have achieved extraordinary results for their brands.

The award will be presented at the SME Marketing Summit on Oct. 19 at the Coca-Cola Music Hall.

Nominees must be marketing professionals whose outstanding performance positions them as emerging leaders in their respective industries and who meet the following requirements:

Be 30 years old or younger.

Have professional experience in marketing.

Be nominated by a marketing department supervisor, senior company executive or supplier.

The nomination fee is $150.

Participation requires filling out a nomination form, found in the Awards section of SME’s website. The deadline for completing and submitting the online nomination form is Oct. 6 at 11:55 p.m.

SME Puerto Rico will select up to 10 winners based on the following evaluation criteria:

Achievements: How has the candidate contributed to the marketing department’s effectiveness? This could include creating, developing and executing successful strategies for marketing products or services, as evidenced by key performance indicators.

Leadership: How has the candidate demonstrated leadership, critical thinking and innovation in the execution of their responsibilities?

Teamwork: What sets the candidate apart in the way they work as a team with other professionals, agencies or media?

The winners will be chosen by the SME Puerto Rico Board of Directors.