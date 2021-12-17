Snabb partners with Health Gorilla to establish nat’l lab network in Chile

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

San Juan-based Health Gorilla, a provider of interoperability solutions in Latin America, and Snabb, a healthcare scheduling platform in Chile, have partnered to create one of the country’s first national laboratory networks.

Snabb has built clinical partnerships with a variety of providers in Chile and allows patients to quickly schedule an appointment with any telehealth provider or health center integrated with their network.

By analyzing the availability of integrated physicians, Snabb can provide patients with available appointment options, boost their provider’s occupancy rates, and support the back-office staff who traditionally schedule and confirm appointments, the companies said.

“By leveraging our FHIR-based clinical data APIs, Snabb will be able to centralize lab and imaging orders with Chile’s leading diagnostic providers, enabling its providers to place orders and receive test results in real-time,” it said.

“Our partnership will also eliminate the need for Snabb’s providers to build one-off connections to lab networks, which can be a costly and time-consuming integration,” said Snabb, referring to the work which will be performed partly in Puerto Rico.

When operational, the lab network will power a diverse set of use cases, including telemedicine, remote patient monitoring, and care coordination, all of which will support physicians in the Snabb network, enabling them to deliver a more comprehensive and effective patient experience.

Snabb is Health Gorilla’s first Chilean partner and “will be a pivotal ally as we continue expanding into other Latin American markets looking to implement clinical data solutions for their patients and providers,” the local firm said in a release.