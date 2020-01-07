Spirit Airlines closes purchase of South Florida land to build new $250M HQs

January 7, 2020 25

Less than three months after announcing plans to build a $250 million state-of-the-art headquarters in Dania Beach, Florida, Spirit Airlines confirmed it has closed the acquisition of nine acres from Kimco Realty Corp.

The new corporate campus will support more than 1,000 employees in up to 500,000 square feet of space. Spirit has also executed a ground lease for an additional land parcel for the construction of a corporate training residence, Kimco Realty confirmed.

Construction of the headquarters is expected to begin in 2021, with an anticipated transfer of employees in mid-2022.

“Spirit Airlines’ decision to move its global headquarters to Dania Pointe solidifies this location as the premier live, work, play destination in the Greater Fort Lauderdale area,” said Kimco CEO Conor Flynn.

“Dania Pointe’s unbeatable location near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and first-class amenities have attracted a great company, and the inherent synergies at this project will create a one-of-a-kind, thriving 24-hour environment,” he said.

With the move planned for 2022, some 1,000 Spirit employees will move from the carrier’s current facilities in Miramar, Florida to the new Dania Pointe campus, which is closer to Spirit’s largest operating base at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

“This new home will keep us connected to the South Florida community while improving our team’s efficiency and ability to support what is an ever-expanding international operation,” said Spirit Airlines CEO Ted Christie in mid-October 2019, when announcing the planned move.

“We’ve enjoyed a great relationship with the City of Miramar, an outstanding location for headquarters and businesses of all sizes. We look forward to creating more jobs and driving future economic development as South Florida’s Hometown Airline,” he said.

Spirit Airlines is one of Puerto Rico’s largest service providers out of the island’s Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport. About two weeks ago, the carrier announced the expansion of services with daily nonstop flights from Boston Logan International Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport, with a second daily flight from to New Jersey beginning Feb. 1, 2020.

The new flights cap off 20 years of growth that started with Spirit’s first flight to Puerto Rico in 2001, as this media outlet reported.

Spirit plans to continue its practice of adding additional seasonal flights in the summer as well, airline officials said.

Carla Campos, executive director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Company said the expansions of service in Puerto Rico with new daily flight routes from Newark and Boston mean that each destination will have 64,970 additional seats annually, which represents an economic impact of approximately $25 million for Newark and $28 million for Boston.

Author Details Author Details Contributor This story was written by our staff based on a press release.