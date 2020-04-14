Starbucks, Baristas del Caribe establish COVID-19 employee relief program

April 14, 2020 131

Starbucks Coffee and Baristas del Caribe, LLC announced the local version of the new Starbucks Global Partner Emergency Relief Program as part of its commitment to support employees affected by COVID-19.

The program marks the first time both company-operated and international-licensed market store partners across Starbucks may access hardship grants.

These one-time, direct relief grants will be made available to employees facing extreme hardship as a result of COVID-19 and help ensure they have access to emergency support during the health crisis, the company said.

“As we navigate this global crisis, we believe it is our responsibility to create additional support for partners facing unexpected health and financial hardship wherever they are. With this funding initiative from Starbucks Coffee Company supported locally by Baristas del Caribe, we demonstrate to our Starbucks partners that we are in this together,” said Idis Ortiz-López, general manager of Starbucks Puerto Rico.

In Puerto Rico, the relief program will be available through Tacita Verde Fund, an initiative created in 2017 due to the impact of Hurricane María, the first-ever fund dedicated to help Puerto Rican employees and their families in need.

Starbucks Puerto Rico’s employees who are affected by the emergency due to the COVID-19, may request financial assistance from this fund to support hardship such as: medical expenses related to COVID-19; sudden loss of home; theft/burglary resulting in an unsafe living situation; travel to visit a terminally ill family member; partner physical safety at risk; death of a family member or partner; and related funeral expenses, among others.

This local funding initiative is part of the Starbucks Coffee Company $10 million commitment to the Global Partner Emergency Relief Program, it said.