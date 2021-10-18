StartUp Popular looking to the future and prepared for new entrepreneurs

StartUp Popular is designed for entrepreneurs who have a business with two years of operation or less, who are generating sales at the time of application and have no commercial debt.

For more than five years, StartUp Popular has been a promoter of entrepreneurship and the economy of Puerto Rico. The program, which has been dedicated to offering financing, coaching and events to encourage networking among local entrepreneurs, will continue to receive applications.

“Starting a business can be a great challenge, as it requires capital, high-quality professional advice and connections that can be a helping arm to create new opportunities. StartUp Popular provides all that and much more. Our program not only combines financing, coaching, and networking but also stays with the client to take it to step by step, attend to their needs and offer them benefits such as a special interest in financing,” said Miguel Páez Berlingeri, first vice president of Business Banking.

More than 100 participants have benefited since the launch of StartUp Popular. To date, the financing granted exceeds $4 million, which StartUp Popular participants have been able to use to make improvements to their stores, buy equipment, increase inventory, among others.

Similarly, the business coaching provided by StartUp Popular focuses on offering help to the participant from the hands of experts in topics such as social media management, marketing, finance, human resources, etc.

Those interested should access popular.com/startup to download the application form. For more information, you can write to startup@popular.com or call the Commercial Support Center at 787-756-9131.

[EDITOR’S NOTE: This editorial piece is sponsored by Banco Popular.]