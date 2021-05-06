Supermercados Selectos unveils $10M distribution center expansion project

Executive Director, Mayreg Rodríguez.

Looking to double the footprint of its current building through a $10 million investment, Supermercados Selectos announced expansion plans for its distribution center in Dorado, a step they said will strengthen its inventory and supply capacity.

“This expansion is an important step for the families of Supermercados Selectos and will catapult the chain as one of the Puerto Rican companies with the greatest growth and innovation in the next 10 years,” said Board Chair Ariel Torres-Ramos during the groundbreaking.

The construction period, which is expected to begin in May, will generate about 55 jobs and the new operations will produce about 100 direct and indirect jobs, the chain’s Executive Director, Mayreg Rodríguez, said.

“We’re once again showing that we believe in Puerto Rico, and that we continue to grow, investing in our island and increasing food supplies for people,” said Rodríguez.

The new construction phase will add 125,000 square feet to the 80,000 that the current distribution center has, which was inaugurated in 2010. The warehouse area will have 22 dispatch doors and will generate 20,000 additional pallets of dry goods, doubling the current supply.

The refrigerated area will also grow by 100%. The investment in equipment for the new operations is estimated at $2 million, company executives said.

“With this project, we increased the quantity and variety of products in our 37 stores,” added Rodríguez, who said that the chain will maintain its strategy of uninterrupted operations during emergencies.

Likewise, she said the new building will have the capacity to be self-sufficient through an eco-generation system. As soon as it opens, the old building will be equipped to store cold products.

The construction project will be managed JRM Consulting, with the collaboration of six other Puerto Rican companies. ENTECH was responsible for the design of the structure.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.