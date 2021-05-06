Type to search

Featured Retail

Supermercados Selectos unveils $10M distribution center expansion project

Contributor May 6, 2021
Share
Executive Director, Mayreg Rodríguez.

Looking to double the footprint of its current building through a $10 million investment, Supermercados Selectos announced expansion plans for its distribution center in Dorado, a step they said will strengthen its inventory and supply capacity.

“This expansion is an important step for the families of Supermercados Selectos and will catapult the chain as one of the Puerto Rican companies with the greatest growth and innovation in the next 10 years,” said Board Chair Ariel Torres-Ramos during the groundbreaking.

The construction period, which is expected to begin in May, will generate about 55 jobs and the new operations will produce about 100 direct and indirect jobs, the chain’s Executive Director, Mayreg Rodríguez, said.

“We’re once again showing that we believe in Puerto Rico, and that we continue to grow, investing in our island and increasing food supplies for people,” said Rodríguez.

The new construction phase will add 125,000 square feet to the 80,000 that the current distribution center has, which was inaugurated in 2010. The warehouse area will have 22 dispatch doors and will generate 20,000 additional pallets of dry goods, doubling the current supply.

The refrigerated area will also grow by 100%. The investment in equipment for the new operations is estimated at $2 million, company executives said.

“With this project, we increased the quantity and variety of products in our 37 stores,” added Rodríguez, who said that the chain will maintain its strategy of uninterrupted operations during emergencies.

Likewise, she said the new building will have the capacity to be self-sufficient through an eco-generation system. As soon as it opens, the old building will be equipped to store cold products.

The construction project will be managed JRM Consulting, with the collaboration of six other Puerto Rican companies. ENTECH was responsible for the design of the structure.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Puerto Rican retailer La Hacienda opening 2 stores in SJ; US market on the horizon
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez April 12, 2021
Sartorius inaugurates $130M expansion of its Yauco facilities
Contributor June 19, 2019
Total Petroleum P.R. invests $50M in fuel terminal expansion
Contributor April 4, 2019
Nelipak Puerto Rico expands operations in Humacao
Contributor November 20, 2018

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“By joining AT&T Mobility of Puerto Rico with Liberty Puerto Rico, we can offer more benefits, more services, and more convenience to our customers.

 

— Naji Khoury, CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico.

Related Stories

Puerto Rican retailer La Hacienda opening 2 stores in SJ; US market on the horizon
Sartorius inaugurates $130M expansion of its Yauco facilities
Total Petroleum P.R. invests $50M in fuel terminal expansion
Nelipak Puerto Rico expands operations in Humacao
More about NIMB

We are:
©2020 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.