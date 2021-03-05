Type to search

Televisión Dominicana now included in the DirecTV Puerto Rico lineup

March 5, 2021
Televisión Dominicana is a subsidiary of Hemisphere Media Group Inc., the only publicly traded, pure-play U.S. Hispanic TV/cable networks and content platform.

Televisión Dominicana, which describes itself as “the official television network for the Dominican community living in both mainland US and Puerto Rico,” is now available in Puerto Rico through DirecTV Puerto Rico.

Offering 24-hour programming from the Dominican Republic, audiences can tune into the network on channel 181 of DirecTV’s ‘Select’ packages and above, it confirmed.

The station will present programming from the Dominican Republic’s top producers and distributors, including the most in-demand sports, comedy, news, music and entertainment, including most games from the Dominican Republic Professional Baseball League.

“We’re thrilled that through our partnership with DirecTV, Televisión Dominicana will be more widely available to the large and dynamic Dominican population on the Island,” said Alan J. Sokol, president of Hemisphere Media Group, the network’s parent company.

“We seek to reach the communities we serve with targeted, culturally-relevant content no matter where they are, and with this partnership, the network is now officially available on all distributors in Puerto Rico,” he said.

“As a result, island-based Televisión Dominicana viewers will have greater access to the content they want and need, helping them maintain a connection to their roots and community,” Sokol said.

