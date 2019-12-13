The Liberty Foundation awards $422K to 18 nonprofits through 22nd golf tourney

December 13, 2019 148

The Liberty Foundation closed the 22nd edition of the Liberty Foundation Golf Invitational Tournament awarding $422,000 for 18 nonprofit organizations on the island.

The 18 organizations that received donations this year were Boys & Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico, Casa Familiar Virgilio Dávila, Casa de Niños Manuel Fernández Juncos, Centro Espibi, Centros Sor Isolina Ferré, Felisa Rincón Gautier Foundation, Fundación A-Mar, Fundación CAP, Hogar Santa Teresita del Niño Jesús, Hogares Teresa Toda, Instituto Nueva Escuela, Jóvenes de Puerto Rico en Riesgo, Make Music Happen (Berklee in Puerto Rico), Movimiento para el Alcance de Vida Independiente (MAVI), Niños de Nueva Esperanza, Para La Naturaleza, Ponce Children’s Choir and the San Juan Children’s Choir.

“As the foundation grows, so does our commitment to empower the organizations we support so they can continue helping underserved communities and individuals in Puerto Rico,” said Naji Khoury, president of Liberty Puerto Rico and The Liberty Foundation.

“We’re grateful for the support of our friends and partners, who have made it possible for us to make this record donation, the highest in the history of our tournament. With it, they validate the work that the Liberty Foundation is doing in favor of Puerto Rico’s socio-economic development and future,” he said.

As the Foundation’s key fundraising event, the 22nd Liberty Foundation Golf Invitational raised a net amount of $650,000. The remaining funds will be used to continue the Foundation’s philanthropic program throughout the entire year.

The tournament has been raising funds for community organizations in Puerto Rico since 1996, when it raised $19,000 for the Hogar San José in Luquillo. Since then, the event has raised over $2.8 million for over 20 nonprofit organizations throughout the island, including this year’s donation.

