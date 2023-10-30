Type to search

Featured Government

Town of Toa Baja gets $200K grant for roadway safety initiative

Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez October 30, 2023
In its proposal, the town of Toa Baja reported 46 traffic fatalities between 2017 and 2021, with an annual average fatality rate of 12.2 per 100,000 residents. (Credit: Dmitry Kalinovsky | Dreamstime.com)

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced it has granted the Municipality of Toa Baja a $200,000 Roadway Safety Planning Grant for the development of a comprehensive safety action plan for its roadways.

The municipality submitted its proposal under the federal agency’s Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) discretionary program, which funds regional, local and tribal initiatives through grants to prevent roadway deaths and serious injuries.

The total cost of the town’s initiative is $250,000, the bulk of which is being federally funded, according to DOT data.

In its proposal, the town of Toa Baja reported 46 traffic fatalities from 2017 to 2021, or an annual average fatality rate of 12.2 per 100,000 residents. The fatalities fall under the Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS), a nationwide census providing the DOT’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, U.S. Congress and the public yearly data regarding fatal injuries suffered in motor vehicle traffic crashes.

In total, the DOT announced $86 million in SS4A grants to 235 regional, local and tribal communities for planning and demonstration projects to improve roadway safety and help prevent serious injuries and fatalities.

“Whether it’s a dangerous intersection or highway, or a need for better bus and bike lanes, no one can better pinpoint a community’s safety needs than the people who actually live and work there,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

“In the past five years, the communities we are awarding these grants to experienced nearly 14,000 roadway deaths. To help change that unacceptable reality, we are proud to deliver this needed funding to help them address their unique safety needs and save lives,” he added.

The agency confirmed that a second announcement is coming later this year and will include funding to implement safety improvements. 

Author Details
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez
Author Details
Business reporter with 29 years of experience writing for weekly and daily newspapers, as well as trade publications in Puerto Rico. My list of former employers includes Caribbean Business, The San Juan Star, and the Puerto Rico Daily Sun, among others. My areas of expertise include telecommunications, technology, retail, agriculture, tourism, banking and most other segments of Puerto Rico’s economy.
mkantrow@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Inter American University gets $400K USDA grant to teach biodiversity
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez October 30, 2023
Puerto Rico Science, Tech and Research Trust chosen for Tech Hub program
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez October 24, 2023
UPR receives $7.8M grant from NIH for Molecular Sciences and Research Center
NIMB Staff October 24, 2023
UPR-Mayagüez gets $155K grant to promote workplace safety
Contributor September 21, 2023

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

“This year marks the organization’s fifth anniversary, and I could not be more excited at the significant progress InvestPR has achieved throughout our journey to accelerate Puerto Rico’s economic development. We remain committed to continue positioning Puerto Rico as a world-class business destination and look forward to continuing working together with our partners to create more jobs and opportunities for the people of Puerto Rico.”

Ella Woger-Nieves, CEO of InvestPR, whose annual report notes that, over the past year, the organization has facilitated the creation of more than 550 businesses and $416 million in capital investments.

Related Stories

Inter American University gets $400K USDA grant to teach biodiversity
Puerto Rico Science, Tech and Research Trust chosen for Tech Hub program
UPR receives $7.8M grant from NIH for Molecular Sciences and Research Center
UPR-Mayagüez gets $155K grant to promote workplace safety
More about NIMB

©2023 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.