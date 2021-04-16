Type to search

Tropizen begins 3rd phase of production and cultivation expansion

Contributor April 16, 2021
As part of the current expansion, Tropizen will build three new greenhouses totaling 8,600 square feet, increasing the space dedicated to outdoor production of cannabis flower.

Medical cannabis products company Tropizen announced it has launched the third phase of the expansion plan of its production facilities in Canóvanas, which will allow it to further grow its portfolio of medicinal cannabis products for sales in both Puerto Rico and the continental United States. 

The construction project, which is estimated to be completed in the next two months, will double the space allocated to the manufacture of cannabis-infused edibles, increase flower processing capacity and allow the company to further expand its workforce beyond its current 40 employees.

“We are committed to supporting both patients and local agriculture, which is why we have dedicated our resources to creating high quality medical cannabis products using natural, locally grown ingredients,” said Tropizen co-founder Marni Meistrell.

“Our growth allows us to adequately cope with the rising demand for medicinal cannabis,” she added.

Tropizen will also add 10,000 square feet of space for the manufacture and packaging of edibles, tinctures and cannabis vaporization cartridges. A new space for flower drying and storage will also be added.

