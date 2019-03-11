U.S. Census opens call for media outlets providing paid advertising opportunities

March 11, 2019 169

VMLY&R, the advertising agency of record working for the U.S. Census, announced the “2020 Census Media Vendor Day” for the agency’s upcoming paid media campaign.

The event is designed to be

accessible for media outlets that cover a wide

range of audiences, demographics, and channels, as

well media outlets that are small businesses, and women- or

minority-owned.

The “2020 Census Media Vendor

Day” will be held in Puerto Rico on April 5 for the local market. All

media vendors interested in providing paid advertising opportunities for the

2020 Census Paid Media Campaign are encouraged to apply, the agency stated.

Mandated by the U.S.

Constitution, the decennial census takes place every 10 years. The 2020 Census

will determine any changes in the number of congressional seats per state and

help determine state legislative and school district boundaries.

Responses to the 2020 Census

will also inform how more than $675 billion in federal funding is distributed

to local communities, including decisions about how public funds are spent on

critical public services such as schools, fire and emergency services, and

healthcare.

“The U.S. Census Bureau is

on a clearly defined mission to drive awareness and motivate people across

America to self-respond in the 2020 Census, which will be supported

by paid media efforts in a diverse group of channels,” said Alex Hughes,

VMLY&R executive director.

“We’re excited to have a

collaborative process and to partner with key agencies for the

upcoming paid media campaign with the launch of the ‘2020 Census Media Vendor

Day’,” Hughes said.

VMLY&R (formerly Y&R)

secured the Integrated Communications Contract for the 2020 Census campaign in

August of 2016. As the contract’s primary agency of record VMLY&R created

an integrated team for this project, Team Y&R, which includes PSB, Wavemaker,

Carol H. Williams Advertising, Culture ONE World, G+G Advertising, The

Kalaimoku Group, TDW+Co., VMLY&R Puerto Rico, Wavemaker Puerto Rico, Reingold,

BCW (Burson Cohn & Wolfe), DCG, and Guidehouse.

Y&R will be solely

responsible for all media planning and buying efforts for the 2020 Census

Paid Media Campaign, led and managed by Wavemaker.

The campaign will target

audiences in English and 12 non-English languages (Spanish, Chinese

(Mandarin and Cantonese), Vietnamese, Korean, Russian, Arabic, Tagalog, Polish,

French, Haitian Creole, Portuguese, and Japanese). The campaign’s goal is to

reach every adult in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

“The 2020 Census Media Vendor

Day will allow for all media channels, no matter their location, audience size,

or platform, the ability to participate in this RFP

process,” said Julie Lee, executive director of Wavemaker.

“We want to ensure media

outlets from across the United States are able to submit a proposal. The goal

of the 2020 Census is to reach everyone, which we can do through an effective

paid advertising campaign,” she said.

Six Request for Proposals will be

released as part of the campaign. The types of

paid media may include, but are not limited to: TV

(traditional, online, streaming); Digital direct/content (display, video,

influencers, gaming); Radio (traditional, online, streaming); Print newspaper;

Print magazine, and out of home (transit, billboards, grocery stores.)

Media outlets will have from

April 5, 2019 to May 17, 2019 to submit proposals into the RFP portal. No late

submissions will be accepted beyond the deadline. Media vendors can

submit questions regarding the RFP process from April 5 – 12, 2019, the agency

announced.

To participate in-person or via

live stream, media outlets must register by April 1. Only one person per media

outlet will be allowed to attend the event in person. The live stream

will be recorded and archived for viewing following the event. Attendance in

person is limited to 60 people.

To register for 2020

Census Media Vendor Day in in Puerto Rico, visit www.2020PR.eventbrite.com.

For information regarding the RFP process visit http://2020.wmglobal.com/.